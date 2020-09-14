TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

MHK opened at $96.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

