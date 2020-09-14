Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $8,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 13.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $2,749,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Zymeworks stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

