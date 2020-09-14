TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $49.03 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

