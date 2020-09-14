TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.