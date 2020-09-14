TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.