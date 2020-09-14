TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $479.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 125,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,196,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,903. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

