TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,746 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 745,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,452,000 after acquiring an additional 919,427 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

