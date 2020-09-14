CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of CTS worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CTS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $20.65 on Monday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.