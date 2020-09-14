TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Gentherm worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM opened at $43.18 on Monday. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.