Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $160.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.35. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.