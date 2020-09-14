Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,780 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRR stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRR. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

