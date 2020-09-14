Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,826 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

