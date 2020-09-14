Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Molecular Templates worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Lexington Realty Trust
TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Lexington Realty Trust
TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,746 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,746 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
CTS Co. Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.
CTS Co. Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report