Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Molecular Templates worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

