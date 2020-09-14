Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,913 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.11 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

