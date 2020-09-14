Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,370 shares of company stock worth $728,532. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $18.00 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

