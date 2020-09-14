Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after buying an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,370,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $91.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,250. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

