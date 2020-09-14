Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

