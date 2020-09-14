Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

