Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,566 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Visteon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 14.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

VC opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

