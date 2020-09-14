Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,196 Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in Fastly by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 427,938 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

FSLY opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $154,445.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,865,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,546,246 shares of company stock worth $128,230,355. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.