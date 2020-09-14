Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $586,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,221,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,492,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,894,000 after buying an additional 91,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

KHC opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.