Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

