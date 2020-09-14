Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581,542 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

