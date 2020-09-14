Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NCR worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $16,306,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 31.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 629,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 889.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 251,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 226,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $3,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

