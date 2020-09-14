Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,331 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eaton by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $102.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $106.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

