Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 331,811 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,811 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.88% of Entercom Communications worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ETM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,001.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,868.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,250 shares of company stock worth $177,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

