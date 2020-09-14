Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,346 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 179,563 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $1,049,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,777,575 shares of company stock worth $104,203,695.

NYSE:SPT opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

