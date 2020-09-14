Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

