Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Public Storage by 674.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Public Storage by 31.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $220.59 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $253.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

