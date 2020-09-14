Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 37,237 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,654,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 238,611 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $285.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CECE. BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares in the company, valued at $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.