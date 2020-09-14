Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,199 shares of company stock worth $285,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

