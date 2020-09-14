Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,278 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,652,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $73.03 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

