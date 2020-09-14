ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $17,540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $770.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

