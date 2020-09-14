Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

