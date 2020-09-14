Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

TIGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

