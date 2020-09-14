KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $141.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.