KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $141.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08.

KERRY GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Analyst Recommendations for KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 37,237 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp.
Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 37,237 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp.
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc
ProAssurance Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
ProAssurance Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Millicom International Cellular SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Millicom International Cellular SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report