FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.95 on Monday. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

