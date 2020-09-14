Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moneygram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moneygram International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moneygram International by 147.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moneygram International by 299.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

