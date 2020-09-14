American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.