AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:AB opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 96.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $78,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

