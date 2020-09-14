Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

