Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

