Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 24,907 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 47.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 195,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

PSTG stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

