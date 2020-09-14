Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,957,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,918,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 171,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $204.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

