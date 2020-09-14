TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $204.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

