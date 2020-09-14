Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350,607 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $204.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

