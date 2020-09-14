American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ambarella worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 417,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

