American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

