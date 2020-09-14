American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $241.60 on Monday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.