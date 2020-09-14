American International Group Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

